TPD looking for suspects who took SUV with 5 children inside

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for help locating two suspects after police say they took an SUV with five children inside following a confrontation.

A local business owner learned two men were stealing a trailer from her business on Sunday near Admiral Place and S. 177th East Ave.

While driving to the business, the woman spotted a truck with her trailer on the back and managed to get them to pull over, police said.

The woman confronted the two suspects until they ran, one running east from the scene while the other jumped into the woman's SUV with her five children inside.

The kid's ages range from one to 16 years old, according to police.

TPD said the woman's 16-year-old daughter hit the suspect, who was driving, telling him to pull over, which he did. However, police say the 16-year-old and two other children were able to exit the SUV, while two others could not get out and were driven off by the suspect.

Police say the 16-year-old was thrown to the ground and went to the hospital with minor injuries.

The SUV with the two remaining children inside was found in a ditch. The SUV and trailer were returned to the woman along with all five children.

Police found the 2006 Chevy Silverado but are still trying to find the two suspects.

If you have any information about the two suspects, call the Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS.

