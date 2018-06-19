TPD investigating homicide in north Tulsa

TULSA - Tulsa police said they are investigating a homicide in north Tulsa.

Police said the shooting happened in the 300 block of W. 46th Place North.

Police said they found a man shot dead in a car when they arrived on the scene.

2 Works for You crews are en route and we will have more information as it becomes available.

