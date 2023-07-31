TPD investigating a shooting near 21st

TULSA, Okla. — TPD responded to a shooting near 21st and Garnett Sunday evening.
Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the chest. Officers say a fight between two men led to them shooting a woman and leaving the incident.
Police are still searching for the two suspects.
This is a developing story 2 News will update as we learn more.
