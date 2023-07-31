Watch Now
TPD investigating a shooting near 21st

Chris Reynolds
Posted at 8:39 PM, Jul 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-30 21:39:18-04

TULSA, Okla. — TPD responded to a shooting near 21st and Garnett Sunday evening.

Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the chest. Officers say a fight between two men led to them shooting a woman and leaving the incident.

Police are still searching for the two suspects.

This is a developing story 2 News will update as we learn more.

