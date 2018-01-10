1 taken to hospital after north Tulsa shooting

Police are investigating a report of a man shot in the stomach in north Tulsa on Tuesday night.

Tulsa Police got a call a little before 7 p.m. that there was a shooting at 3719 N. Quaker at the Comanche Park Apartments complex.

One person was taken to the hospital in emergent condition.

