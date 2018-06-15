TULSA -- The Tulsa Fire Department has identified one of the five people seriously injured in a natural gas leak explosion in west Tulsa on Thursday as an 18-year veteran of firefighting.

TFD said Captain Greg Delozier and four employees of ONG were injured Thursday while on the scene of a natural gas leak when the leaking gas ignited about 3:45 p.m. EMSA said five people were transported to Hillcrest Medical Center in serious condition.



TFD Capt. Stan May said late Thursday night that Capt. Delozier, 54, is close to his 20-year chip in the department, and is recuperating from his injuries from the explosion. Capt. Delozier is stable and has been moved from the ER to a room, May reported. His injuries will be further evaluated Friday morning and he will begin a course of treatment based on that updated evaluation.

A gas explosion in West Tulsa kept crews and neighbors on edge for hours Thursday evening, and sent five people to the hospital.

At least 50 customers in the area did not have ONG service for hours, and some tell 2 Works for You gas lines have been hit multiple times along West 56th Street just in the last few months.

ONG says the damaged lines have been repaired and they are re-establishing service to those who lost service.

"Our thoughts continue to be with our employees as they recover," ONG said in a statement. "Out of respect for the privacy of our employees and their families, we do not provide information related to our employees' health conditions. Safety is our number one value, and Oklahoma Natural Gas is committed to promoting a safe environment for employees. When accidents occur, they are felt profoundly by all of us. We are committed to supporting all of those impacted."