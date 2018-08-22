TPD, EMSA responding to shooting in north Tulsa

TULSA - Tulsa police a mother was outside with a child when a random car pulled up and shot her in north Tulsa.

Officials said the shooting happened in the 700 block of East 41st Place North.

Police said the victim is 17-years-old.

EMSA said the patient was transported emergent from the scene.

Police are looking for a silver Toyota Camry.

