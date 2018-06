TULSA - Tulsa police said they are searching for two female suspects who are suspected of burglarizing Drillers Stadium back in May.

Police said the two women were allegedly spotted on video surveillance removing two TVs and damaging several items.

Police said the suspects are identified to be in their 20's and thin. One suspect, police said, is described as having brown hair with a large tattoo on her back or right shoulder. The other suspect is said to have light brown to blonde hair.

