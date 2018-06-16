TPD determined to find person responsible for deadly home invasion

TULSA - TULSA -- Police are determined to find the person responsible for killing an 80-year old man during a burglary.

Jim Rosenlieb struggled with an intruder early Monday morning inside his south Tulsa home before he was shot.

Detectives said there has been a "prowler" problem recently in this neighborhood where Rosenlieb was killed.

As police are desperate for leads, they are looking into the people hanging out in this neighborhood where they should not be.

Tulsa police released this photo from December of prowlers just two blocks from Rosenlieb's home.

Although detectives have not linked this group to the crime - they're looking at other incidents hoping to get a break in the case.

"Once we get a piece of information that cuts down society a little bit then we can start honing in," Tulsa Police Homicide Detective Sgt. Dave Walker said. "Right now, it's quiet. The only leads that are being generated are being generated by us."

In the process of trying to find whose responsible for this heinous crime, Walker says they have solved several other burglary cases.

"If the burglars want us out of their neck of the woods, they need to come forward and tell us which burglar killed Rosenlieb and we'll be glad to leave," Walker said.

Meanwhile, those close to Rosenlieb are trying to come to grips with what happened.



For the last nine years, he has been a part of the Tuesday Morning Miracle Workers, which are a group of retirees who volunteer with Habitat for Humanity twice a week.



"He would say 'I have no skills, but I am working to be the best gopher I can be,'" Tuesday Morning Miracle Worker Kent Powers said. "That was his modest sense of humor."

The group decided to dedicate a house they build to Rosenlieb. They are collecting donations to build it.

"If I didn't tell you I appreciate everything you do, this is the time do it because you never know," Powers said he realized since his friend's death.

Tulsa Police are looking for an tips or video that could help them solve this crime. If you have any relevant information, call the homicide tip line at 918-798-8477.

