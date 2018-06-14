TPD: Deceased bus crash victim identified

TULSA - Tulsa police have released the name of the driver who died after crashing into a school bus in the 12700 block of East Pine Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Russell Pleasant, 34, was carrying wooden pallets on top of his SUV. When the pallets shifted, Pleasant overcorrected and crashed into the bus.

Officials said Pleasant died on impact.

Officials said the bus was carrying the girls basketball team from Skiatook Public Schools. The coach was driving the bus back from a summer league.

TPD said the bus driver tried to brake to avoid the crash but could not.

None of the students on the bus were injured. The coach was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Students on the bus said the windshield broke and he was cut by the glass.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: