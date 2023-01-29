Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

TPD chase ends in a fiery crash near Osage Casino

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 9:34 PM, Jan 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-28 22:46:19-05

TULSA, Okla. — A police chase ended in a fiery car crash around 6:00 P.M. Saturday evening. Police tried to stop Jeffery Gray near 11th street where he started the chase.

Gray eventually drove the wrong way on I-244. Police say they exceeded speeds of 100 MPH.

Gray crashed the car east of the Osage Casino where the car caught on fire. A police K-9 caught Gray while he attempted to run from the crash.

TPD officers responded to a call at 2:00 P.M. about a domestic assault. Police say Gray assaulted he kidnapped his pregnant partner from her job, assaulted and strangled her.

Gray is facing charges for kidnapping, point of a deadly weapon, domestic strangulation, eluding, and firearm possession after a felony conviction.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7