TPD cadets go through active shooter training

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department put its cadets through active shooter training today.

Active shooter training is part of the standard curriculum for all TPD officers.

The cadets train on how to clear classrooms, look for the “gunman” and what to do if there’s a hostage situation.

For the second part of the training, cadets go through force-on-force training.

“Using simulation rounds. And that will give them a more real world approach to how a situation may actually unfold," says Captain Mark Ohnesorge

The Captain says this training is crucial because in some situations there’s not always time for critical thinking.

"We train often on movements, trying to get that muscle memory down so when something high stress shows up, they’ll fall back on their training and muscle memory and know exactly what to do.”

He says it’s important for every officer to go through this training, because a majority of the time - patrol officers will be the first on scene.

“It's also something we refresh as police officers after we've been in the filed, we go through in service training. We come back to the academy. We do training similar to this every few years to make sure we’re prepared.”

TPD also works with local schools to offer active shooter training.

