TULSA--Police are looking for a man who they say broke out the front glass window of a business at 22nd and North Harvard and stole items.

On February 28, officers were dispatched to an intrusion alarm at a business in the area of 2200 N Harvard Ave.

TPD says that when officers arrived they observed that the front glass window was broken out.

K-9 officers searched the building but did not locate the suspect.

Burglary Detectives were able to review surveillance video and observe an unknown male.

Police say it appears that the individual was familiar with the business as he was calmly walking through the business collecting items.

Police say he left the business on foot.

The person of interest is described as a white or Hispanic male in his late 20’s to early 30’s and has short dark brown or black hair and dark colored eyes.

TPD says he appears to be approx. 5’10” and 170 pounds and was last seen wearing dark colored clothing.





