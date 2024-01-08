TPD breaks ground on new police heliport

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department broke ground on a new police heliport on Jan. 8. Tulsa Police Academy will house the new hangar and landing pad on the north side of the city.

The project costs $5.62 million with the funds coming from the American Rescue Pan Act, donations from Hardesty Family Foundation and Chapman Foundation as well as city capital funding.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said the new heliport supports TPD mission of safety.

"Having a heliport at the Tulsa Police Academy will be a great asset for the Tulsa Police Department's Air Support Unit," Mayor G. T. Bynum said. "This project has been realized with assistance from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Hardesty Family Foundation and the Chapman Foundation. Helicopter Air Support is a force multiplier and is crucial for officer safety in the work that the Tulsa Police Department does every day to protect our city."



Plans drafted for the new heliport include a hangar that fits three TPD helicopters, a taxiway, a training room, a mechanic shop and equipment storage.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated men and women of the Tulsa Police Department for their unwavering commitment to public safety," Michelle Hardesty of the Hardesty Family Foundation said.

With the donation from HFF, the hangar will hold the Hardesty name. The Tulsa Police Air Support Hardesty Hangar is the new base for the air unit which is currently housed separate from any other TPD buildings.

"It is with great pleasure that we announce our partnership with the Tulsa Police Department Air Support Unit to establish a state-of-the-art helicopter hangar. This initiative aims to enhance the vital work they undertake, particularly in real-time assistance for missing persons and violent crime interventions," Hardesty said.

The City of Tulsa said the building looks to be completed May of 2025.

