TPD auto theft detectives seek people of interest

TULSA--Tulsa Police auto theft detectives need help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a stolen vehicle.

The theft happened on January 3, according to police.

On January 8 TPD was called out in reference to a suspicious vehicle at a business in the area of 10900 E 31st St.

After reviewing the video surveillance, officers observed a series of events that led to the vehicle being left on the property.

The people of interest are both described as teens or early 20’s.

Police say that one individual was last seen wearing blue jeans, white hoodie and black backpack with red emblem on the back.

TPD says the other individual was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.



