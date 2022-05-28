TPD arrests Wisconsin homicide suspect

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa police officers responded to the Greyhound Bus Station in downtown Tulsa on Friday for reports of a passenger on the bus that had a firearm.

Greyhound has a policy that limits certain types of weapons that can be in passengers' carry-on or checked luggage.

The manager of the Greyhound station reported the man and asked for him to be removed.

Additional officers were called to the scene for safety and they had the passengers de-board before confronting the subject, Tiron Washington.

When police attempted to make contact with Washington he fled on foot, witnesses told TPD they saw him hide a gun in the wheel well of a parked vehicle.

A perimeter was set up downtown as police began searching for Washington.

A K-9 officer and his partner Ajax assisted in the search.

When Washington saw Ajax he took off in the opposite direction where additional TPD officers were waiting.

During the investigation, Washington gave police a fake Florida driver's license and a social security card with a different name.

Washington has multiple felony warrants from Wisconsin and Illinois, the warrant from Wisconsin was for 1st degree homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm.

He also incurred additional charges in Oklahoma for possession of a firearm, false impersonation, obstruction, resisting, possession of fake ID, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Tiron Washington will be extradited to Wisconsin.

