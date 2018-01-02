TPD arrests two in connection with stolen pickup truck

TULSA--Tulsa Police arrested a couple who they say stole a pickup truck out of Broken Arrow.

Officers stopped the 1989 Chevrolet pickup on Monday just before 10pm. Officers learned the vehicle was stolen out of Broken Arrow on December 17, 2017. Officers stopped the vehicle stopped at the Golden Saddle Café located at 6618 E. Admiral Place.

Police chased after the passenger, later identified as Jake Muniz after they say he ran from them.

TPD arrest Muniz at the Super 8 Motel located at 6616 E. Archer St.

Police also arrested Kayla Rickett.

Jake Muniz was wanted for two felony warrants and four misdemeanor warrants. Kayla Rickett had an outstanding warrant from Rogers County.