TPD arrest man after car chase ended at the airport

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Tulsa Police arrested a driver for speeding to the airport, but it wasn't to catch a flight.

Tulsa Police say they chased a car that was traveling too fast on Pine, and that's when they ended up at the terminals at Tulsa International Airport.

It happened on Monday morning before 11am.

An ambulance company spokeswoman says one person was hospitalized after a pickup involved in a police pursuit crashed on Tulsa International Airport property.

Emergency Medical Services Authority spokeswoman Kelli Bruer says the person was taken to a hospital in undisclosed condition.

No names have been released and it wasn't clear who was injured, but airport spokeswoman Alexis Higgins says no one at the airport was hurt and that there were no flight delays or damage.

Higgins says the driver entered going the wrong way on a circular drive and then ended up near the arrivals and departures gate.

It wasn't clear how the crash occurred, but police say an officer had tried to stop the driver for speeding and the driver sped away.

TPD says that no one was injured.

Police say they followed the driver all the way up the roadway leading to the terminals at TIA.

TPD says the driver spun out and didn’t hit anyone else.

Police arrested the man, but he was taken to the hospital.



