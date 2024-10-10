Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

TPD: 3 people shot, searching for suspect in north Tulsa shooting

43rd st n shooting.jpg
KJRH
43rd st n shooting.jpg
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting after finding three people shot near 43rd Street North and Frankfort Place Wednesday night.

Police said the suspect pulled up to a house, and gunfire was exchanged.

Two people were seriously hurt, and one superficially wounded, according to police.

TPD is searching for the suspect.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US