TPD: 3 people shot, searching for suspect in north Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting after finding three people shot near 43rd Street North and Frankfort Place Wednesday night.
Police said the suspect pulled up to a house, and gunfire was exchanged.
Two people were seriously hurt, and one superficially wounded, according to police.
TPD is searching for the suspect.
