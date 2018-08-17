TPD: 10-year-old child hit by car in midtown

Tulsa police said a 10-year-old child has been struck by a car in midtown.

Police said the accident happened near 27th and Memorial Drive.

2 Works for You crews are en route and will have more information as it becomes available.

