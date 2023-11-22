Tornado-damaged offices transform into apartments

TULSA, Okla. — Remington Tower, once an office building off I-44 in Tulsa, sustained extensive damage after a tornado touched down in Tulsa in 2017. Its doors have been closed ever since.

Now, there's a new future on the horizon: Reese Tower.

Travis Reese, a member of the ownership team, and Money Dexter, the general contractor, said their team has spent the last few years gutting and remodeling the high-rise into an apartment building, now called Reese Tower.

Reese spoke about the challenges faced when converting commercial complexes into residences. "One of the challenges in adaptive reuse is, we're kind of forced to create functional units within a space that wasn't really built for apartments. So we end up kind of contorting the kitchens to fit a functional layout. Same thing with bathrooms," Reese explained.

The luxury units, featuring one and two-bedroom floor plans, will start at just under $900 a month.

Amenities includfe on-site parking and laundry, fingerprint-activated locks, fitness center, clubhouse, and elevators.

"We're gonna put in a brand new pickleball court outside. There will be a swimming pool. We will have multiple spots where you can grill and cook, and sit outside and enjoy," said Dexter.



Dexter and Reese said the eighteenth floor features premium units, and the penthouse above will start as a nightly rental. This unit features two stories, floor to ceiling windows, and unobstructed views of Tulsa.

Reese said he hopes to have tenants move in by spring.

