Tony nominated 'Ain't Too Proud' debuts in Tulsa.

TULSA, Okla. — Celebrity Attractions is staging the music of the Temptations this week at Tulsa's Performing Arts center. The production ofAin't too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations is the music of America. The cast agrees, it is the melody of all of our lives.

"Weddings and first dances and things. It really transcends generations," said Harrell Holmes, who plays Melvin "Blue" Franklin on stage.

He told 2 News anchor Karen Larsen it is his first big Broadway production yet he dreamed of being a Temptation since childhood.

"That's how I started singing. Seven years old. I did "Aint Too Proud to Beg" for my 3rd grade talent show," Holmes added.

Michael Andreaus plays Otis Williams. Being on stage in Tulsa is like returning home, for he grew up in Oklahoma City.

"First time bringing a show of this caliber to the state so, it's really been a full circle moment for me," said Michael Andreaus, "Otis Williams" in the "Ain't Too Proud" production.

Wednesday afternoon, the stars of the show visited Tulsa's historic Big 10 Ballroom where the original Temptations played decades ago.

"Being in this place where the T's played long ago, it's almost like walking on holy ground," said Elijah Ahmad Lewis, who plays "David Ruffin".

In the audience, were students from Booker T. Washington that the non-profit group Pocket Full of Hope brought in to meet the cast.

The group's founder, Dr. Lester Shaw, said he wanted the students to hear their success stories.

"And let them know that these young men in the cast of Ain't Too Proud had humble beginnings just like they have right now," said Dr. Shaw.

On stage each night, in every city on the tour, the cast shares the Temptations life stories.

"You will be in your seat singing, dancing, cheering, crying, rooting for all of these gentlemen," said Brian Binion, who plays "Paul."

They also believe in the message of the music and the change it inspired in America of the 60's and today.

"I hope that they can take away sort of what people did then to overcome those things," said Jalen Harris, who plays "Eddie Kendrick." He added, "And what we're doing now to overcome them, too through our music and through our art and through our culture."

As the story unfolds through the eyes of Otis Williams, actor Michael Andreaus believes, "People come for the music but the thing people talk about when they leave is the story that we tell."





