Toby Keith and Friends Golf Classic bring in $1.8 million for OK Kids Korral

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Toby Keith and Friends Golf Classic and Auction raised more than 1.8 million for the OK Kids Korral in OKC. The fundraiser held June 2-3 gave opportunities for attendees to purchase celebrity memorabilia, signed items, and trip experiences with all proceeds going to the Kid's Korral.

The Toby Keith Foundation built the OK Kids Korral in 2014 which provides no-cost housing for kids and families battling cancer.

The OK Kids Korral offers a movie theater, playground, meditation and prayer room, gourmet kitchen and more to provide a safe place for families while kids are going through treatment.

The fundraiser included high ticket items like a guitar signed by Taylor Swift, dinner with Toby Keith and a fishing trip with Keith and Jimmy Houston.

The event brought in more than 750 people with the golf tournament including 55 teams.

This year's event added to the all-in total of almost $18 million for the Korral. Keith says more foundation events including a 10-year anniversary celebration are in the works.

Donations are accepted through Toby Keith Foundation website.

