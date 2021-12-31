Watch
TMZ: Legendary actress Betty White dies at 99

Matt Sayles/AP
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait on the set of the television show "Hot in Cleveland" in the Studio City section of Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 9, 2010. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Betty White
Posted at 1:18 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 14:25:23-05

TULSA, Okla. — Sad news to end 2021.

TMZ is reporting legendary comedic actress Betty White died just days before her 100th birthday. White, an Emmy award-winning actress, starred on "Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

White was beloved by generations with a career that started in radio and transitioned to television and film. In her career, she won 5 Emmys.

