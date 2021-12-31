TMZ: Legendary actress Betty White dies at 99

TULSA, Okla. — Sad news to end 2021.

TMZ is reporting legendary comedic actress Betty White died just days before her 100th birthday. White, an Emmy award-winning actress, starred on "Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

White was beloved by generations with a career that started in radio and transitioned to television and film. In her career, she won 5 Emmys.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --