Tips to stay safe while at the lake for the holiday weekend

KEYSTONE LAKE, Okla. — Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the U.S. Corps of Engineers is wanting to remind boaters of ways to stay safe while on the lake. Hutch Todd is the assistant lake manager at keystone lake. He says to make sure you have additional safety equipment.

He also says on holiday weekends the U.S. Corps of Engineers patrol a little extra to make sure everyone is staying safe. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will also be out on Keystone Lake patrolling. But their focus is enforcing the law.

Local marinas are also preparing for the influx of lake goers.

Courtney Gilliam works at Waterview Marinas. She says this weekend is when the lake season really begins.

“Memorial Day Weekend is usually how we kind of see how the seasons going to go,” says Gilliam.

She also says those working on the lake will also be watching, making sure everyone is staying safe.

