Thunder fans show love to former player

OKLAHOMA CITY - There was love in the air Wednesday night at Chesapeake Arena for one former Oklahoma City Thunder player.

Enes Kanter received a big welcome back from Thunder fans when they gave him a standing ovation when his Knicks faced off with the Thunder.

All the love for @Enes_Kanter. You'll always have our hearts, Big Turkey. #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/mZDWEStqA5 — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) November 15, 2018

In September 2017, Kanter was traded to the Knicks from the Thunder in exchange for Carmelo Anthony.

