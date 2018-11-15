Thunder fans show love to former player

OKLAHOMA CITY - There was love in the air Wednesday night at Chesapeake Arena for one former Oklahoma City Thunder player.

Enes Kanter received a big welcome back from Thunder fans when they gave him a standing ovation when his Knicks faced off with the Thunder.

In September 2017, Kanter was traded to the Knicks from the Thunder in exchange for Carmelo Anthony.

