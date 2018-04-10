Thunder fans greet team at airport in middle of night after team clinches playoff berth

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma City Thunder fans greeted the team at Will Rogers World Airport early Tuesday morning after the team clinched a playoff berth.

The team arrived at the airport at 2:30 a.m., but that didn't stop fans from showing up. Watch below:

The team clinched the playoff berth after a 115-93 win over the Miami Heat on Monday night.

The team currently sits at No. 7 in the playoff race, but its position could change based on the final game of the regular season. The team plays the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

