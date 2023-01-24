Threat against Jenks Public School “Not Credible.”

JENKS, Okla. — According to Jenks Public schools a student sent a photo to several other students and texted a threat against the school.

The threat was quickly determined to be not credible by the JPS Police Department.

The student does not have access to guns in the home, according to JPS.

The school said "We have a zero tolerance for threats meaning students who make threats against the school will be disciplined according to district policy even if the threat is not credible. All threats are taken very seriously."

The student will not be a school Tuesday.

All students are safe to attend school Tuesday. The school day will go on as normal, the school said.

