Thousands rally at state capitol to demand pay raise

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Thousands of Oklahoma teachers and supporters marched on capitol hill to demand pay raises.

Teachers from all over Oklahoma came to the state capitol Monday to demand pay raises.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: