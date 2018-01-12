Thousands of rug samples donated to Tulsa Public Schools

TULSA--More than 4,600 rug samples have been donated to Tulsa Public Schools warehouse where they’ll be delivered to schools.

They were shipped to a local store, “Amini’s Gallery.”

One of its vendors from Dallas donated them so they can be used instead of going in the landfill.

This is the third time the vendor donates samples, but the first time they’ll be going to local elementary schools.

“These rugs will actually go in the classroom for kids to sit on and read, provide a comfy, cozy spot for our students to read in the classroom,” said Hallie Green with Partners in Education.

The Foundation for Tulsa Schools is behind this effort.

It’ll be helping distribute them to schools within the next few weeks.

So far 2,000 have been claimed by schools.



