Thieves target Tulsa Spotlight Theater

TULSA, Okla. — Thieves targeted the historic Tulsa Spotlight Theater, not only causing damage, but also jeopardizing the theater's place on the National Register of Historic Places.

Thieves got in by breaking through a 95-year-old courtyard door, damaging the structure. Those with the theater said they then stole merchandise inside including t-shirts sold as a fundraiser for Spotlight’s children’s theater.

The theater is looking for funds to restore what was vandalized to comply with the standards of the National Registry and needs the public’s help. Bob Roberts, former Spotlight Theater board president and actor, said the thieves almost desecrated an icon.

“The biggest problem is that because we are on the National Register, any repairs we make have to be consistent with the original flavor of the building,” Roberts said. “So, it’s going to cost us several thousand dollars to just repair that door.”

Additionally, the break-in also highlights the need for some security cameras. The show that takes place is the Drunkard and Olio. It takes place every Saturday and is a 70-year Tulsa tradition.

Because the Spotlight Theater is a nonprofit, it makes its money to maintain the building through merchandise and ticket sales. Despite the recent break-in, those with the theater said the show must go on. You can catch it every Saturday.

If you’d like to help donate, you can do so here.

