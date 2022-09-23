Thieves steal electrical wires from Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman says thieves caused a major setback when they stole all of the wiring out of the home she’s renovating.

“It’s something I’ve been trying to accomplish for a while,” said Tara Lyles.

The home is still heavily under construction, but it’s the first home Tara Lyles has ever owned. She purchased it at an auction in June, and she was in the process of getting it move in ready.

“This year, I was lucky to buy a house,” said Lyles. “So that’s what I did. I bought this house intentionally to fix it up so I could move in it.”

The roof is brand new, tons of junk was removed, and all of the wiring was complete. That’s until she showed up Thursday, and realized thieves cut all of the electrical wires.

“When you’re working on a house like that, it costs money,” said Lyles. “When you got someone that’s coming in and taking what you’re trying to build, it’s like starting over again.”

It was a methodical process with wiring cut in every socket and fixture inside the home. Thousands of dollars worth of work and copper is gone.

“We can’t go any further in the house until all the electrical is done,” said Lyles.

Lyles says it’s a major setback because she doesn’t have the money to pay the electrician again or purchase new wiring.

“No I don’t,” said Lyles. Right about now I’m just trusting God.”

