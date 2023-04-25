Thief repeatedly steals storm drain grates

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa property management company is dealing with a repeat thief.

“It just keeps getting targeted again and again and again,” said Rhonda Williams.

At a commercial building near 61st street and 129th east avenue, a repeat problem is unfolding. A thief has repeatedly stolen their storm drain grates.

“Every few months, sometimes even faster than that, sometimes within a couple of weeks after we replace them,” said Williams.

Rhonda Williams works for Optima Real Estate Services. They manage the property.

She says surveillance video shows a bright yellow truck pulling into the business drive. The same truck is tied to thefts the past two weekends. Since last year they’ve seen nearly half a dozen thefts.

“I don’t know if he’s getting braver or more brazen because he hasn’t been caught,” said Williams.

Williams says they’ve spent thousands of dollars to replace the grates and tried to make them harder to steal by welding down one side.

“He brought the tools to break those welds,” said Williams.

Ultimately, they want the thefts to stop.

“We’ve really been trying to figure out how to make him go away,” said Williams.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --