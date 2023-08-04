The University of Tulsa graduates first class of nurse anesthetists

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa announced Friday, it will graduate Oklahoma's first class of certified registered nurse anesthetists Saturday.

14 graduates earned their degrees from the three-year program that began in 2020. TU started the program in response to the critical need for medical professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As anesthesia providers, they will play a crucial role in advancing health care and ensuring the well-being of our families, friends and neighbors. This esteemed program not only produces highly skilled nurse anesthetists but also contributes significantly to the health care profession, the local economy, and the overall quality of life in our community,” said Ron Walker, interim dean of Oxley College.



The graduates filled some high-demand positions in hospitals, surgical centers and doctor's offices. The majority of the students have accepted post-grad jobs, most being in Oklahoma.

“Seeing all the male nurses in the TU program even makes it better because I feel like there's a place in nursing for men,” said Lucien Ngochi a nursing student who became interested in the program after his wife underwent an epidural during childbirth.

“I will never change my career path. I will always be a nurse, and I will encourage other men to join.”

The program is currently limited to 20 students per year. Many of the students shared that the small class promoted diversity and inclusion.

“It's nice seeing people of color, people of different religions. With different people coming together with different beliefs to study, you learn different cultures,” said Beatrice Olorunnaiye, who received her bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from TU in 2013 before returning in 2020 to earn her CRNA.

The program places 14 CRNA students back into the healthcare system among shortages.

