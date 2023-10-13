The Tulsa State Fair: By the numbers

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa State was once again a massive hit with Green Country.

Amanda Blair, chief operating officer for Expo Square estimates this years fair welcomed over 1 million visitors.

The top three rides this year were the giant Ferris wheel, Polar Express and Euroslide, with nearly 25,000 mega ride pass wristbands sold.

Disney on Ice hosted over 20,000 people through 10 performances.

Between 136 concession stands and 437 vendors, $5.4 million dollars were made this year.

The livestock and horse shows had over 16,000 entries and nearly 4,200 participants, while $425,000 dollars in scholarships were awarded. 120 animals were born in the birthing center.

Next years Tulsa State Fair kicks off Sept. 26, 2024 and runs through Oct. 6, 2024.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

