The Tulsa Fire Marshal’s office received a grant that could make you’re home much safer

TULSA, Okla. — In an effort to reduce risk to Tulsans 60 years of age and older, they are installing home safety makeovers, according to Tulsa Fire.

Tulsa Fire says these include smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, light bulbs, anti-slip tape for rugs and under vent hood auto extinguishers.

Tulsa Fire says they have a few hundred of these kits to install. You must be 60 years of age or older and live in the city limits of Tulsa.

Availability is limited, email firemarshal@cityoftulsa.org to get on the list.

