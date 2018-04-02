The six Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club locations in Tulsa are helping during the walkout

The Salvation Army's Boys and Girls Clubs in Tulsa are offering resources for students during the teacher walkout. It's working closely with Tulsa Public Schools to provide free meals. 2 Works for You Reporter Gitzel Puente tells us about the influx of students the organization saw the first day of the walkout.

TULSA, Okla. - While many teachers walked out and rallied at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Monday, the staff and volunteers at the Salvation Army Mabee Red Shield Boys and Girls Club were serving parents in town.

"We're about 87 [kids], and I know I'll probably get double that or pretty close tomorrow cause we've been receiving many calls today," said Jerome Smith, the Unit Director at the center.

He said the number of applications is higher than normal due to the school shutdown. All six boys and girls clubs in the Tulsa metro area extended its hours from 3 to 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to accommodate working families.

In addition to their regular services like pool tables, movies, gym activities and instructional learning, they are serving free breakfast and lunch. The Salvation Army is working closely with Tulsa Public Schools to provide meals during the walkout.

The organization said the community has pitched in and donated several food and toiletry items throughout the day to help out.

Smith said they're prepared to provide a safe space for as many children as they are able to as long as the walkout continues.

