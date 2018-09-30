The Rant! September 30th

Week 4 of The Rant! with Cayden McFarland and Tulsa World Columnist Bill Haisten.

After posting the highest passer rating in OU history, Is it possible Kyler Murray’s ‘A-Game’ is even better than Baker Mayfield’s?

Why did it take OSU so long to let Justice Hill carry the load, offensively?

And was Mile Gundy’s media threat justified?

Also, was Penn State’s 4th-and-5 run into the teeth of the Ohio State defense the worst play call we’ve ever seen?

Cayden McFarland and Tulsa World Columnist Bill Haisten discuss those topics tonight on The Rant, brought to you by Jack Kissee Ford.



