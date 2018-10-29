The Rant! September 16th.

8:14 PM, Sep 16, 2018
Week 2 of The Rant

Tulsa, Okla - Week 2 of The Rant.

An impressive victory for Oklahoma State over a nationally ranked foe.

Cayden Mcfarland and Tulsa World Columnist Bill Haisten discuss whether this was a perception changing win for the Cowboys.

The Sooners survive a tough one in Iowa but a familiar problem dogs the defense, will it be the Sooners fatal flaw?

How might things be different for Tulsa football if they recruited Mason Fine?

 

 

