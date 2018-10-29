The Rant! October 7th

Tulsa, Okla - Week 5 of The Rant!

We have plenty to rant about tonight with Cayden and Bill Haisten of the Tulsa World.

It was an ugly weekend for defenses in the Sooner State.

OU, OSU and Tulsa all lose, and all allow more than 40 points in those defeats.

How in the world has it come to this for Mike Stoops and the Sooners?

What has gone wrong for Jim Knowles and the Cowboys?

Also, the guys react to the report out of Norman tonight that Stoops has been fired.

