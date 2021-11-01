The Rant! October 31st

TULSA, Okla — It's time to rant!

Caleb Williams' record day showed he is talented beyond his years, OSU's offense is coming together in a way that could make this a special season, and TU has put itself into a tough position traveling to Cincinnati.

Cayden and Chris break down OU and OSU's upward trends as the calendar turns to November in this week's edition of The Rant!

