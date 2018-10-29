The Rant! October 28th

Tulsa, Okla - Week 8 of The Rant! with Cayden McFarland and the Tulsa World’s Bill Haisten

Oklahoma State knocks off #6 Texas!

How did the Cowboys pull the season-altering upset of the Longhorns and where was this kind of performance to start Big 12 play?

The Sooners roll... again.

The Golden Hurricane loses close... again.

Cayden and the Tulsa World’s Bill Haisten are ranting about all of it live on KJRH.com and Facebook Live.

