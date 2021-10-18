The Rant! October 17th

TULSA, Okla — It's time to rant!

Caleb Williams shines in his starting debut, OSU pulls off a dream second half against Texas to stay undefeated, and TU found a way to win a crazy game on the road.

Cayden and Chris break down an eventful weekend in college football, and discuss the possibility of a Bedlam Big 12 Championship.

