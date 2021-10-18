Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

The Rant! October 17th

items.[0].videoTitle
The Rant October 17
Posted at 8:35 PM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 21:35:05-04

TULSA, Okla — It's time to rant!

Caleb Williams shines in his starting debut, OSU pulls off a dream second half against Texas to stay undefeated, and TU found a way to win a crazy game on the road.

Cayden and Chris break down an eventful weekend in college football, and discuss the possibility of a Bedlam Big 12 Championship.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7