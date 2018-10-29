The Rant! October 14th

Tulsa, Okla - Week 6 of The Rant! With Jacob Tobey, Tulsa World Columnist Bill Haisten, and former KJRH-TV Sports Director Big Al Jerkens!

The OSU Cowboys were handed their third Big 12 loss this past Saturday. Is it time to panic?

How will the Sooners respond to the Mike Stoops firing?

What is the state of TU Football after their heartbreaking loss to USF on Friday?

And should Russell Westbrook play in the season opener vs Golden State on Tuesday?





