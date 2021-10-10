Watch
The Rant! October 10th

The Rant October 10
Posted at 4:39 PM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 17:39:47-04

TULSA, Okla — It's time to rant!

OU pulls off the biggest comeback in Red River history, the fans storm the field, and Lincoln Riley has a big decision to make at quarterback.

Cayden and Chris break down the mayhem of Red River Showdown #117, and weigh OU's options at QB going forward.

