The Rant! October 10th

TULSA, Okla — It's time to rant!
OU pulls off the biggest comeback in Red River history, the fans storm the field, and Lincoln Riley has a big decision to make at quarterback.
Cayden and Chris break down the mayhem of Red River Showdown #117, and weigh OU's options at QB going forward.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter