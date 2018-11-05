The Rant! November 4th

7:22 PM, Nov 4, 2018
Tulsa, Okla - Week 9 of The Rant! with Cayden McFarland and the Tulsa World’s Bill Haisten

The Sooners win in West Texas, but the Defense was far from National Championship material.
Is OU fatally flawed?

And penalties doom Oklahoma State in a last-minute loss at Baylor.
Why is this particular Mike Gundy team so undisciplined?

Cayden and the Tulsa World’s Bill Haisten are Ranting about the weekend that was in Sooner State Football. 
 

 

