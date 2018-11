The Rant! November 11th

Tulsa, Okla -

Week 10 of The Rant! with Cayden McFarland and the Tulsa World’s Bill Haisten

Another high-scoring Bedlam thriller is in the books.

Cayden is joined by the Tulsa World’s Bill Haisten to break down OU’s 48-47 defeat of OSU.

The Sooners keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, but with this defense are they actually a title contender?

What to make of the Cowboys, who played their very best, but now sit at just 5-5 on the season?

Join us for this Bedlam edition of The Rant brought to you by Jack Kissee Ford!

