The Rant January 9th

TULSA, Okla — There's only one game left in the College Football season and it's time to Rant!

Cayden and Chris look ahead to Monday's CFP Title matchup between Alabama and Georgia, discuss OU's Quarterback situation with Caleb Williams in the Transfer Portal and Dillon Gabriel on his way to Norman and ask if there are any changes that should be made to the Portal and NIL in College Football.

