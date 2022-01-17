The Rant! January 16th

TULSA, Okla — It's time to rant!
OSU pulls off a historic upset against #1 Baylor, OU's transfer circus is just getting started, and Chili Bowl history was made on championship night.
Cayden and Chris break down the biggest storylines in basketball, football, and racing this week.
