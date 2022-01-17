Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

The Rant! January 16th

items.[0].videoTitle
The Rant! January 16th
Posted at 8:39 PM, Jan 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-16 21:39:21-05

TULSA, Okla — It's time to rant!

OSU pulls off a historic upset against #1 Baylor, OU's transfer circus is just getting started, and Chili Bowl history was made on championship night.

Cayden and Chris break down the biggest storylines in basketball, football, and racing this week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7