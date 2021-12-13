Watch
The Rant December 12

The Rant December 12
Posted at 8:40 PM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 21:40:02-05

TULSA, Okla — Can Oklahoma State Football take down Notre Dame and register only the second 12-win season in Program history?

Cayden is joined by former Cowboy and current OSU Football Radio Broadcaster Deion Imade to talk about the Fiesta Bowl.

What are the keys to victory for the Pokes and how has the challenge been complicated by Jim Knowles leaving for Ohio State?

Join us for The Rant, sponsored by the Tulsa Oilers!

