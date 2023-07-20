The Osage Nation Counseling Center holds drive-thru NARCAN training in Skiatook

SKIATOOK — In the midst of a fentanyl crisis, the Osage Nation Counseling Center is working to save lives.

The center is hosting drive-thru NARCAN and fentanyl test strip training. The events provide an opportunity for the public to pick up and learn to use these key tools in fighting opioid overdoses.

"Skiatook itself experienced three overdoses and an overdose death about three weeks ago" said Jennifer McGlothlin, Clinical Compliance Officer at the Osage Nation Counseling Center.

The test strips are used to detect the presence of fentanyl in counterfeit pills and lacing in other substances.

Among those driving through the Skiatook site was Donna DuBose, who lost her son to fentanyl poisoning four years ago.

“There’s such a stigma related to this issue of people with substance abuse issues. I wanna share my son’s story so it might save another life" said DuBose.

The Osage Nation plans to continue hosting these trainings. For information on the next event, visit its Counseling Center's website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

